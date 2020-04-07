Creative Dad Grants Sons Birthday Wish During Coronavirus

All the kid wanted for his birthday was a trip to McDonalds for some McNuggets. But fast food places in the UK are shut down.

Leave it to a creative dad to come up with a way to grant his wish, even though they are stuck at home.

Mom was not sure at first what the father was up to, but he prodded her to play along and she loved it.

If you try to convince me that you did not tear up a little while watching this I'll call you a liar.

Use this video to make your own virtual drive though.

