Dating In Wyoming Isn’t Easy, Now They’re Likely To Make It Worse

If you've been in the dating pool anytime over the last 20 years, you know how difficult is has become. It's not the same as it was when I was in high school and college. If we wanted to ask a girl out, we either sucked it up and approached her in the hallway before class or go her phone number from one of her friends.

Nowadays you have a million different dating websites, apps or organizations that will help you find the one you're meant to be with. A quick Google search will show you pages and pages of Wyoming dating sites. In Wyoming, the ratio of men to women on average is 104 men to 100 women.

A dating app called 'Bumble' is suggesting that single people are giving up alcohol on their first date. The new trend is called 'Dry Dating'. Many people promote 'Dry January' to help them recover from the heavy drinking of the holidays and there is data that suggest that drinking is down amongst adults by 5% since 2019.

Probably not much of a shocker, but Wyoming and alcohol go together like peanut butter and jelly. On a list of 'drunkest states' Wyoming landed at #6 with just under 30 bars per capita and is the 2nd most leading state for DUI arrests. Alcohol is pretty popular here in the Cowboy State and unless you're meeting your date at a coffee shop or the library, the temptation is there to have a cocktail or beer to take the edge off.

If you're trying to figure out dating ideas that don't involve alcohol, Bustle has a few for you and some we thought up:

Find A Local Ice Cream Shop

Head Up On Casper Mountain

Check Out The Museums In Casper

Casper's Coffee Shop Game Is Strong

Good Luck if you're going to head 2022 with Dry Dating, we'd love to hear how that goes. Hit us up on the station app and keep us up to date.

Get our free mobile app

MUST SEE: 7 Wyoming Waterfalls Worth a Road Trip