David Street Station Hosting ‘Downtown Balloon Festival’ July 30th

There's nothing quite like the view from inside a hot air balloon or even the spectacle of watching them take to the skies.

The Downtown Balloon Festival will take place this year at David Street Station on July 30th, 2022. In addition to the beautifully colored hot air balloons, there will be all kinds of other family-friendly fun, music and events.

The official David Street Station event page on Facebook states:

Join us at David Street Station for the 2022 Downtown Balloon Festival for free!

The annual event will kick off at 6:00 PM with fun for the entire community! Don’t miss your opportunity to get a closer peek at six hot air balloon baskets, or “candlesticks,” as several pilots will be present to let you explore the art of hot air ballooning from 6-9 pm.

The fun will continue with live music from Casper’s own Kaspen Haley/Boxelder Stomp Band. There will also be cold drinks, food trucks, face paintings, lawn games, and more!

