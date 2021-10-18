Don’t Let Monday’s Nice Weather Fool You, Snow Is Returning to Casper

The National Weather Service in Riverton is reporting another winter storm for this fall, with snow expecting to begin tonight (October 18th, 2021).

The forecast states that there is 44% chance of four inches snow in our area, with a 60% chance of two inches of snow, between tonight and tomorrow evening.

A "Winter Storm Watch" is in effect from Tuesday, October 19th, at 3:00 am MDT (Mountain Standard Time), until October 19th, 11:00 pm MDT.

Whether the snow will stick or not, remains to be seen, but expect an 80% chance of rain showers as well. Considering Wyoming is still under a drought, this moisture is definitely welcome.

The good news, by Wednesday (October 20th, 2021), temperatures are expected to be back in the mid 40°s to low 50°s.

If you haven't had a chance yet, now is also the perfect time to make sure you have a survival kit set up in your vehicle. Wyoming's inclement weather can literally happen at any moment, so being prepared is paramount. If you haven't purchased yourself things like a snow brush/ice scrapper and a shovel, now is good time for that too.

It's time to pull out the winter coats, gloves and skull hats... Wyoming is ready for winter.

