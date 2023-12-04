Enjoy ‘Countdown to Christmas Crafts and Cookies’ at the Natrona County Library

This upcoming Wednesday, Casper kiddos can enjoy an afternoon of crafts, books and cookies with Jolly Old Saint Nick at the Natrona County Library.

The official Countdown to Christmas Crafts and Cookies (and Books) with Santa Facebook event page states:

Get ready for festive fun as we countdown to Christmas at the library! Join us after school for this jolly event for grades K-6 on Wednesday, December 6 at 4 PM.

Activities Include:

🎨 Craft Time: Dive into the holiday spirit with our special craft—Santa's Beard Advent Calendar! Unleash your creativity and make a unique countdown to Christmas.

🍪 Cookies with Santa: Meet the man himself—Santa Claus! Enjoy delicious cookies in the company of Santa and even receive free books to add to your holiday reading list.

Bring your holiday cheer, creativity, and excitement to this Afterschool @ the Library event. It's the perfect way to make lasting memories and kick off the Christmas season with crafts, cookies, and the magic of Santa Claus himself! 🎄🎅 All supplies will be provided at no cost. Call 577.7323 for more information.

The event is free and fun for children ages kindergarten through sixth grade.

