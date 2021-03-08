Enjoy The Warmth, Big Snow Expected Later On This Week

Don't put those winter clothes away just yet. It isn't officially spring until Mar 20th, 2021, and the snowstorm coming in later this week will serve as a reminder to all Casper residents.

AccuWeather and also The Weather Channel, are both forecasting a winter snowstorm coming through the Casper area starting Tuesday evening. They are reporting that we could see anywhere between 6 and 10 inches of snow between Tuesday and Wednesday evening, with temperatures estimated to fall the in the low twenties and high teens.

*UPDATE*

The National Weather Service is estimating closer to 2 - 4 inches with higher accumulations possible south of Casper and 4 - 6 inches possible on the mountain.

Get our free mobile app

It almost seems hard to believe as the current temperature is hovering around 65° right now (March 8th, 2021), but when it comes to bad weather, the forecast almost always seems to be on point.

The colder temperatures are estimated to stay around the low forties during the daylight hours, but dip into to the teens for the next week or so.

That being said, take advantage of the sunshine and 50° to 60° today and tomorrow. There's a very good chance you won't see it again for at least two more weeks.