Nearly half of Wyoming, including the Casper area and much of Natrona County, is under a red flag warning Friday.

The National Weather Service in Riverton says high temperatures, low humidity and strong winds will combine this afternoon to create critical fire conditions. Everyone within the warning area needs to be especially careful with anything that could spark a new wildfire.

The warning is in effect from 12 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Meanwhile, the Clemons Fire burning in the Sybille Canyon near Highway 34 between Bosler and Wheatland is 30% contained at just under 300 acres in size.

Firefighters are using helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft to battle the blaze.

WY 34 remains closed between Bosler and the Platte County line.

The cause of that fire remains under investigation.