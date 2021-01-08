Father Surprises Son With A Tattoo That Matches His Birthmark

Derek Prue Sr. learned that his son Derek Prue Jr. was extremely self-conscious about his birthmark that covered a large part of his upper left torso.

Like any parent, when Derek Sr. learned that his son was hurting, he wanted to find a way to help.

So, he decided that he would get a tattoo that matched his son's birthmark so that his son wouldn't feel so alone.

He kept the tattoo a secret from his son during the 6-week process.

When asked what he thought about the tattoo Derk Jr. said, "I was happy...I didn't know that he was going to do it."

When watching this video you can clearly see that this father and son have a special bond, and it's inspiring to see how far this dad will go to show his son that he is loved.