Food Truck Owner Trades Wheels for Permanent Location in Casper

It's been almost a year to the date that Tony MacMillan opened up his food truck, Mac's Smokehouse Grill. Now, he's stepped it up with his new restaurant and bar.

Mile High Tight Ends is now open. Located at 1650 English Avenue, they celebrated their official grand opening earlier this month (Sunday, June 4th, 2023).

I had the chance to speak with Tony, who is the owner and operator, and he stated:

I always wanted to open up our own place. With the other bar closing we decided the time was right to start our own and we had some money saved up. Found a great looking spot that had some essential pieces already in place, like kitchen equipment and a beautiful bar. From the moment I walked in I kinda had a vision of a mini “Sidelines”

Sports bar, venue, great food, dancing and a great vibe.

Future goals are live music, comedy shows, sporting events on the tvs and projectors (still working on getting projectors), UFC fights and boxing events and of course a killer Super Bowl party

The restaurant side will be nonsmoking while the bar/venue side will be smoking.

We are excited to bring a fun new place to Casper.

Get our free mobile app

There are a plethora of locally-owned restaurant/bar combos in town (like The Office, Frosty's and the Derby Club, to name but a few), so I asked Tony what differentiates them from the rest. He stated:

What makes Mike High Tight Ends special is that we make 90%-95% of our food in-house daily and also make it affordable.

The bar side has nightly live DJs, bar drinks are fairly inexpensive, a dance floor, pool tables and offer a nice clean place to come chill with your buddy’s.

Check out these photos of Mile High Tight Ends, both inside and out.

Mile High Tight Ends Is Now Open

Top 23 Best Places to Get a Hamburger in Casper