This horse is all of us at this point in the week.

I came across an article that talked about a lazy horse that plays dead whenever someone tries to ride him.

After watching the video I decided that "Jingjang" is not lazy, he's a genius!



What do you think?

Is "Jingjang" the horse lazy or a genius?

NOTE: We were unable to share the original video (with sound and captions) but you can watch it here.