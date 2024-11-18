Good News: Wyoming Cities Are Among the Least Sinful in America

As we near the Christmas holiday season, it appears that Santa Claus isn't the only one checking out who's been naughty or nice this year.

A recent study conducted by personal finance website, WalletHub, listed the Most Sinful Cities in America (2024).

Out of the over 180 cities that were were ranked, there were two Wyoming places that made the list, but fortunately, very close to the bottom, which for this particular study, is definitely a good thing.

Cheyenne was ranked overall at 111th, while Casper came in at 168th.

So how were the cities ranked by sin level?

WalletHub analyst, Chip Lupo stated:

Regardless of any particular religious tenets, certain activities are considered ‘sinful’ by society as a whole. Sometimes, these activities are always bad, like violent crimes or identity theft. In other cases, they may be relatively harmless in moderation but incredibly destructive when not kept under control, such as alcohol use or gambling. The most sinful cities are those where illicit activities and vices alike are the most widespread.

WalletHub explained the methodology of the study by stating:

To identify the darkest corners of America, WalletHub compared more than 180 U.S. cities across 37 key indicators of vices and illicit behavior. Our data set ranges from violent crimes per capita to excessive drinking and the number of adult entertainment establishments per capita.

So how did Wyoming cities fair by these metrics?

Let's begin with our capital city. Cheyenne's numbers are as follows:

Anger & Hated - 47th

Jealousy - 136th

Excesses & Vices - 140th

Greed - 141st

Lust - 43rd

For Casper:

Anger & Hatred - 66th

Jealousy - 181st

Excesses & Vices - 143rd

Greed - 116th

Lust - 52nd

So in the grand scheme of things, Wyoming cities are doing much better than the majority of the country. That's something to be proud.

