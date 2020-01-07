Guy Offers Hilarious 30 Second Natural Wyoming Workout Video

Wyoming has lots of benefits. Thanks to one guy's hilarious video, I realized one involves a free workout that happens naturally.

Rick Cianflone shared this 30 seconds of internet joy showing how he works out in Wyoming.

18 inches of snow on a deck is a workout that Wyoming offers you courtesy of nature. The funny thing about this is it's a very valid way to really workout. Livestrong estimates that the average person will burn 223 calories for every 30 seconds of snow shoveling. Rick sped up his video to make it funnier, but I'm guessing he did a solid hour at least clearing his deck. That's a very decent way to get your New Year's resolution off to a solid start.

Livestrong recommends that you talk to a doctor before attempting anything like this if you aren't in great shape and/or have cardiovascular issues.