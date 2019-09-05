Henry Winkler Spotted In Laramie Fly Fishing Shop

One of America's favorite actors and directors, Henry Winkler, was recently photographed in a fly fishing shop in Laramie.

Four Seasons Anglers posted the photo to their official Facebook page along with the following message:

The shop just got a cooler.

#thefonz @fourseasonsanglersflyshop

Henry Winkler has had a very long and illustrious career. In addition to acting and directing, he's also a successful author. He's been nominated for and won numerous awards, including Golden Globes and Emmys. Winkler is probably best known for playing the lovable and cool Arthur "Fonzie" Fonzarelli (a.k.a The Fonz), on the 1970s hit sitcom Happy Days.