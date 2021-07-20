Here Are the Top 40 Restaurants Casper Wants Right Now

Casper has grown so much over the last few years. We have had plenty of restaurants close since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic (and even before), but we have also had quite a few new ones sprout up as well.

That being said, we all have our own ideas, from our personal travels, of places we wish Casper had. Of course, a lot of the restaurants we would really like to come here are regional, so it is a possibility that a few wouldn't even be possible. Also, our small population may deter some of the larger franchises from seeking out locations here as well, but regardless, it is still nice to dream.

Get our free mobile app

In an effort to find out what Casper really would like to see here for different food options, I took to our social media pages. Much to my surprise, there were over 1100 comments! Since there were so many, I filtered out the places that Casper has had previously (at least to my knowledge in the last 20 years), and kept the list to places that we have never had before.

With that in mind, here are the top 40 restaurants suggestions folks said they want locally right now.

Top 40 Restaurants Casper Wants Right Now