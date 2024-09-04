Two Wyoming Towns Listed as ‘Best Cities for Hispanic Entrepreneurs’

As of 2022, the population of Hispanic residents throughout the state of Wyoming is around 10.5%, which is an estimated 60,518 people.

After seeing those numbers, it is no wonder that not one, but two Wyoming cities ranked in the top 50 for Best Cities for Hispanic Entrepreneurs (2024).

This new study was conducted by personal finance website, WalletHub. Out of the nearly 200 cities around the entire country that were ranked, Cheyenne had an overall rank of 23rd, while Casper came in a little lower being ranked 40th.

The state capital's Hispanic Purchasing Power Ranking was 11th overall, while Casper was in five-way tie for having the Lowest Hispanic Unemployment Rate, being tied with Pearl City (HI), Juneau (AK), Greensboro (NC), and Boise (ID).

The WalletHub study broke the numbers of Hispanic owned businesses in the United States as well as expected growth in the coming years by stating:

Expect the Hispanic and Latino community’s contributions to the U.S. economy to be nothing short of monumental in the coming decades. This demographic is expected to make up 28% of the U.S. population by 2060 — translating into large buying power. In addition, nearly one in four new businesses is Hispanic-owned.

While it's no surprise that cities in states like Florida, Texas and New Mexico, made up much of the top 50, it was somewhat shocking to see places like Denver, Cheyenne, Casper, Missoula and Billings also in that same ranking area.

