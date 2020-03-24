How To Grow Toilet Paper At Home (3 VIDEOS)

Yes, the stores are still out of toilet paper. This means you might have to find some creative solutions.

Those of you who don't know much about gardening might not know that you can grow your own toilet paper at home. It's a little known fact.

I found these handy videos on how to grow toilet paper on the internet, so it must be true.

Your toilet paper plant will not bear fruit anything soon. So you better get started if you want some by summer.

This first video is how to grown an entire toilet paper tree. Good for the long term, though it will take the longest for you to get what you need.

If you need a roller a bit faster, try growing one of these smaller plants.

Probably the quickest way to get a fresh roll is to grown a plant indoors.

Remember, for two ply you will need to combine two empty rolls. If you just plant one roll you will get single ply.

True story, I swear. -- Glenn Woods