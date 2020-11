I-70 is closed at the Eisenhower Tunnel, Colorado State Patrol is reporting, due to multiple crashes during Monday's snowstorm.

Shortly after 2 p.m., CSP Eagle tweeted that westbound I-70 was closed at Eisenhower Tunnel. Moments later, officials reported that eastbound I-70 would also close at Silverthorne.

CSP shared the photos below, however did not provide information on injuries or number of vehicles involved.