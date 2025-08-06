WATCH: Comedian Jeff Dye Jokes About Casper Statue During Visit

Funnyman, Jeff Dye, recently performed in Casper at the The Rialto, where many locals have said that he did an amazing and hilarious set.

As I was unable to make the show, so I had to take everyone's word for it. That was the case until he began posting clips on his person social media pages about good 'ole Oil City.

The roughly 1-minute clip below is his hysterical take on our Welcome to Casper statue right before the Hat Six Travel Plaza exit.

I'll be totally honest, I'm not even a Jeff Dye fan (literally not one at all), but I do recognize jokes when I hear them and I got a decent giggle out of the bit. His job as a comedian is to push the envelope and I have no issue with that at all.

Dye's particular brand of humor can be a little crass, but let's be honest, he's not the first outsider to make fun of Wyoming, Casper or our beloved statue (don't believe, take a quick Google search).

In my humble opinion, the world has gotten a little soft. We all need to learn how to take a joke and not be offended by everything.

