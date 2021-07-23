Jeffree Star’s Casper-Based ‘Star Yak Ranch’ Shares New Video

A lot of celebrities come to Wyoming and try to change things. That has not been the case with Casper's latest celebrity transplant, Jeffree Star.

Since making the move to Wyoming late in last year (officially around December 2020), Star has donated to a myriad of local charities and opened up a couple of businesses, including a distribution center for his Star Lounge website, which specializes in apparel and marijuana based merchandise (like grinders and jars) and now his new Star Yak Ranch.

The Star Yak Ranch official Facebook page's about section details it as:

We are a privately owned yak ranch in the beautiful outskirts of Casper, Wyoming! Not open to the public, thank you.

Along with the short 20-second video, the ranch included a caption that read:

We are so excited to welcome our new girl HSY Harper to the Star Yak Ranch! 💖 She’s already bonding with her new family & fitting right in! Huge thank you to Tim Hardy of Hay Springs Yaks for making the trip down here and visiting! ⭐️

Star recently shocked the world when he announced he was selling his California mansion in the swanky Hidden Hills area, which is a gated community in the Santa Monica Mountains region of Los Angeles County, and moving to Casper full time.

In other Jeffree Star related news, today (July 23rd, 2021), he released a new make up palette called Pink Religion.

