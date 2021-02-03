If you have non-winning tickets from January 18th - January 30th, you still have a chance to win $1000 each with WyoLotto's Second Chance Drawing.

The official Wyoming Lottery Facebook page posted the following 8-bit video game inspired video along with the caption that read:

Got non-winning tickets from the Jan 18th- 30th draws? Well send them our way! You've got until 11:59 p.m. on February 10th, 2021 to enter our Second Chance drawing! And don't forget if you go the app route- hold on tight to those tickets as you'll need those to claim your prize money!

https://wyolotto.com/second-chance/

The WyoLotto's Wyo-centric game, Cowboy Draw, has a jackpot that is still climbing. The jackpot is now at an estimated $940,000!

Although no one hit the jackpot on Monday, there were quite a few winning tickets sold all across the state:

12 - $1000 winners | matched 4 numbers

456 - $20 winners | matched 3 numbers

5040 - $5 winners | matched 2 numbers

The winning numbers from Monday's drawings were: 5, 10, 19, 21 and 43.

The next drawing is Thursday, February 4th, 2021, at 2:00 pm.

The WyoLotto also recently released their free app, where you can also check winning numbers and the latest lottery news.

