DJ Nyke’s Pick of the Week: This Couple’s Prank Game Is on Another Level

If there is one thing that I've learned over the years, it is that laughter is the best medicine. It can seemingly cure whatever ails you.

Over the summer, I lucked upon the page of Lindy and Jlo on Facebook, a couple that plays some pretty elaborate pranks on each other, usually involving balloons filled with an interesting solution made mostly of water and shaving cream.

The couples full name is Jarrett and Lindy Lowry, and in addition to the myriad of videos of them pranking each other, they also share videos that include there children on the pranks, and even behind the scenes of them cleaning up after the hilariousness, and even how they set up the pranks.

I have found that since I started following them, I can't seem to pass up any of their content. No matter how I'm feeling at any given moment, their videos ALWAYS put a smile on my face.

The video below is just one of my many favorites of their compilation videos.

Get our free mobile app

As if the pranks weren't funny enough, the Lindy and Jlo each have very distinct laughs, although Jarrett's is a little more iconic, to the point that they many people have requested he makes his laugh into ringtone (and I think he actual has done it too).

Regardless, if anyone deserves a follow, it is 100% this awesome family. The family that pranks together, stays together.

Check Out These 20 Famous Left-handed Celebrities Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke