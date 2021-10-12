LIST: Wyoming Road Closures, Advisories As Winter Storm Blankets State

The Wyoming Department of Transportation has issued numerous road closures and advisories as a winter storm blankets the state.

According to the National Weather Service, much of Wyoming is under a winter storm warning.

WYDOT has issued the following road closures and advisories. All closures are as of 12:15. Tuesday.

ROAD CLOSURES:

I-25 - Casper to Buffalo

I-90 Buffalo to Gillette

US 14/16/20- Between the East Gate of Yellowstone National Park and Pahaska

US 16 - Between Wyoming 435 and Buffalo

US 89/191/287 - Between Flagg Ranch and the South Gate of Yellowstone National Park

WY 28 - Between Farson and US 287/WY 789

WY 135 - Between WY 789 and Sweetwater Station

WY 251 (Casper Mountain Road) Between Wyoming Blvd. and the end of the state route

NO UNNECESSARY TRAVEL:

US 14 - Between Sheridan and Ucross



US 14A - Between Bear Lodge and 22 miles east of Lovell



US 16 - Between Buffalo and the Sheridan/Campbell County line



WY 192 - Between Kaycee and Linch



WY 193 - Between Kearny and Banner



WY 194 - Between Story and the end of the state route



WY 196 - Between Kaycee and Beaver Creek



WY 220 Between Casper and Pathfinder Road



WY 331 - Between Sheridan and Beckton



WY 335 - Between US 87 and Red Grade Road



WY 340 - Between Story and North Piney Creek



WY 387 - Between Wright and Reno Junction