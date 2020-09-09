The first snowfall of the season caused havoc throughout much of the Cowboy State, but Casper residents still managed to capture some breathtaking photos of the aftermath of the winter storm.

While there were some issues with power outages and many downed trees and branches, Casper managed to stay relatively unscathed.

Here are some beautiful photos shared with us from local residents (including Casper, Glenrock and even Rock Springs), via our Facebook, Twitter and the Kiss Mobile App.