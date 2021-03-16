UPDATED: Parts of I-25 and I-80 Open, Many Major Wyoming Highways Still Closed

UPDATE as of 3:15 p.m.

I-25 Northbound between Glenrock and Casper is currently open, though it does advise no unnecessary travel.

I-80 in Cheyenne, between Exit 359, Junction I-25 and Exit 364, and College Drive is currently open, though it does advise no unnecessary travel.

I-80 in Cheyenne, between Exit 364, College Drive and Exit 370, and Archer Interchange is also open, though it also advises no unnecessary travel.

Two Wyoming interstates have been closed since the weekend and at least one may remain so through midnight Wednesday.

According to the Wyoming Department of Transportation, Interstate 80 is entirely closed from Rawlins to the Nebraska border with the exception of no unnecessary travel advisories within Cheyenne.

It's closed eastbound from the Utah border to Rawlins. I-80 may not entirely re-open until 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Interstate 25 remains closed from Cheyenne to Casper. It is expected to open late Tuesday afternoon.

