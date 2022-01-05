Man Gets WAY Too Close to Yellowstone Bison, Tells Others Not To

I love teachable moments especially when they come from the person doing something incredibly stupid. That's the situation here when a guy got WAY too close to a Yellowstone bison then instructed others not to.

Kudos to Jason Quick for being a big man and admitting a mistake. Here's what he said about his just-shared video from his family's trip to Yellowstone National Park this year:

We spotted a Bison while vacationing in Yellowstone National Park. Do. Not. Get this close to a Bison. Ever. This is one of the dumbest things I’ve ever done, and that’s saying a lot.

So many things done wrong here, I've lost count.

Get our free mobile app

Again, I appreciate Jason admitting a mistake, but getting out of your vehicle when dangerous wildlife are nearby is the first no-no. Running toward a bison weighing probably around 1,000 pounds was the second sin. Appearing like you're challenging that male bison probably the biggest mistake of all. Holding your hand up to "whoa" him is probably not gonna appear as a "whoa" to the bison, but an approach of dominance. So very fortunate this big beast didn't charge.

Credit to him for allowing his dumbness (his words, not mine although I agree) to be on display to show what not to do.

LOOK: Stunning animal photos from around the world From grazing Tibetan antelope to migrating monarch butterflies, these 50 photos of wildlife around the world capture the staggering grace of the animal kingdom. The forthcoming gallery runs sequentially from air to land to water, and focuses on birds, land mammals, aquatic life, and insects as they work in pairs or groups, or sometimes all on their own.