Massive 6-Foot Snow Drift Shows The Beauty of Casper Winter

Last week's winter storm brought a lot of much needed snow and moisture. But the Wyoming wind did make travel difficult, pretty much throughout the entire state. After a semi warm weekend (and the efforts of our local street teams) dealt with the majority of the snow and ice on our roads, the wind however have caused some major snow drifts around local homes.

Lori Burns via Facebook

Casper resident Lori Burns shared an awesome photo to her Facebook page of her backyard. As you can see, the wind has caused the snow drifts to reach over her 6-foot high fence!

Lori stated that her home is near Sagewood School. While that high of snow drift is beautiful, it's also scary. That's a large amount of snow and no telling what type of damage it may do to that fence.