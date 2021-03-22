The Spring storm that worked its way through central and southern Wyoming last week dropped record-breaking amounts of snow.

In some areas, more than 3 feet were measured.

Heavy snow like this is difficult on everyone, and we shared last week how some Cheyenne ranchers have to work extra hard to get food to their livestock.

Snow like this is also hard on our Wyoming wildlife too, and can make it difficult for our local Antelope herds to access the grass and sagebrush they rely on for nourishment.

Theresa Sheets posted the video below on Facebook, showing a massive herd of Antelope on the move outside of Glenrock, Wyoming.

I obviously couldn't get an exact count of how many Antelope are in the herd but I feel comfortable saying that there are several hundred.

Have you ever seen a herd this big before?