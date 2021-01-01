Motorists, especially those with light and high-profile vehicles, should prepare for high winds from 2 a.m. to noon Saturday, according to a warning from the Riverton office of the National Weather Service issued Friday afternoon.

The blow-over risk also applies to campers and tractor trailers, according to the high wind warning.

Southwest winds are forecast to blow between 30 mph and 40 mph with gusts from 50 mph to 60 mph.

The Weather Service says the winds will be roughest in east Casper.

The strongest gusts are expected to be about 65 mph from Outer Drive -- Wyoming Boulevard/Wyoming Highway 258 -- to Hat Six Road at Interstate 25.

The Weather Service urges people to use caution if they must drive. "Please keep two hands on your steering wheel in case of a sudden, strong wind gust. In a parking lot, park into the wind to minimize the possibility of your car door hitting another parked vehicle."

