Natrona County Authorities Make 406 Traffic Stops Over New Year

Four Natrona County law enforcement agencies along with the Wyoming Highway Patrol combined to make 406 traffic stops over the New Year holiday weekend.

Of those, seven impaired drivers were arrested.

Additionally, a dozen seat belt citations were issued along with 56 speeding tickets. Authorities also arrested six for controlled substances, according to a WYDOT release.

No fatal crashes were reported during the period.

According to WYDOT, the purpose of the operation was to reduce fatal crashes in Natrona County through enforcement of impaired driving and seat belt laws.

The Casper, Evansville and Mills police departments took part in the effort along with the Natrona County Sheriff's Office and Wyoming Highway Patrol.