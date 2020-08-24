Natrona County School District Will Hire Six Additional Nurses

The Natrona County School District board of trustees on Monday voted to hire six additional nurses for the schools for the 2020-2021 school year.

The board's budget committee recommended the one-year hires because of the need for increased nursing services during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the committee.

The cost for the positions is about $550,000.

The nursing positions will be funded from the board's priority budget using one-time dollars.

Statewide, as of Monday there have been 3,068 laboratory-confirmed cases, with 2,474 recovered lab-confirmed cases; 535 probable cases with 453 recovered probable cases; and 37 deaths from the coronavirus.

Of the total 3,068 lab-confirmed cases, 233 lab-confirmed cases and 40 probable cases have been reported in Natrona County. Probable cases are close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19.

