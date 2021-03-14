Natrona County Schools Closed Monday Thanks to Winter Storm

For the second time in a week, Natrona County Schools will cease operations thanks to a winter storm wreaking havoc across the Cowboy State.

The school district made the announcement on Sunday afternoon:

"Based on careful examination of current transportation conditions and predictions of additional snowfall, wind, drifting snow, and hazardous blizzard-like conditions, NCSD Schools and District Offices will be closed tomorrow, March 15th, 2021.

"Earlier today, District officials met with members of Natrona County Emergency Management which includes medical, city, county, law enforcement, and other essential community operations. County officials have advised no unnecessary travel.

School buildings and district facilities will be closed on Monday, March 15th, 2021. Bus routes will not run and all NCSD activities have been canceled. Please, stay home and stay safe.

"The Natrona County School District greatly appreciates the dedicated work of our NCSD maintenance and custodial staff, city, county, and state employees and officials as they work diligently to keep our community operational throughout the year.:"