New Movie Shows What It’s Really Like to Be a Cowboy Now

Thanks to movies and western legend, there is a misconception about what life as a cowboy is really like. There's a new movie that tries to show what it's means to be a cowboy in this modern world.

Western Horsemen just dropped this trailer on YouTube for a movie called "Cowboys: A Documentary Portrait".

The official movie website gives the backstory for what this movie is trying to accomplish.

Told in the cinematic tradition of classic westerns, “COWBOYS - A Documentary Portrait” is a feature-length film that gives viewers the opportunity to ride alongside modern working cowboys on some of America's largest and most remote cattle ranches.

Cowboys: A Documentary Portrait will be shown in Cheyenne at the Civic Center on Saturday, January 18. The cinematography in this film is amazing and I can't think of a subject that is more Wyoming than this. You can also follow this project on Facebook for more updates on where you can see it.