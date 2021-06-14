New Study Claims Wyoming Is Not One of the Most Fun States

The Cowboy State recently got the short end of the stick on a new study. Apparently, in comparison to the rest of the country, Wyoming is not one of 2021's Most Fun States in America.

According to a new study conducted by personal finance website, WalletHub, Wyoming ranked 34th overall. Not a great score at all, considering there are only 50 states.

Get our free mobile app

WalletHub broke down their scoring based on "26 key indicators of a jolly good time that won’t break the bank". Although we scored 2nd overall for "Best Access to National Parks", we landed at 46th for "Fewest Fitness Centers per Capita" and 48th for the "Fewest Restaurants per Capita".

That last one hurt. While we do have some pretty awesome local and statewide favorites when it comes to grabbing a bite to eat, I must admit that I have often complained about the lack of certain chain restaurants (for example: Chik-fil-a, Popeyes, In-N-Out Burger, Rally's/Checkers, TGI Fridays, Dave-N-Busters, etc.).

Overall, you'd think we'd have ranked higher, but I guess that's what happens when you either near the top or the bottom on their metric scale. There's really no in between for us.

It's okay. We don't really mind not landing high on this list. That we can keep our awesomeness a secret.