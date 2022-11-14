New Study Claims Wyoming Is One of the ‘Most Obese States in America’

Wyoming has landed considerably low on a study with some not-so-flattering numbers.

A new study conducted by personal finance website, WalletHub, listed 2022’s Most Overweight & Obese States in America, and the Cowboy State ranked near the bottom of the list. As matter of fact, Wyoming ranked 39th overall.

Get our free mobile app

According to the study, WalletHub stated:

To determine which states contribute the most to America’s overweight and obesity problem, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 31 key metrics. They range from the share of overweight and obese population to sugary-beverage consumption among adolescents to obesity-related health care costs.

While 39th out of all 50 states (and Washington D.C.) isn't the worst, there were some very disturbing key metrics on the study, which include:

The Bad:

Obesity & Overweight Prevalence - 39th

Health Consequences - 13th

Food & Fitness - 47th

Percentage of Overweight Adults - 1st

The Good:

Percentage of Obese Children - 47th

Percentage of Adults with High Cholesterol - 48th

Percentage of Adults with Type 2 Diabetes - 47th (tied)

The one thing the study pointed out that was glaringly obvious, is that our Wyoming children are very active. The adults, not nearly as much, at least not overall.

Again, Wyoming was not the worst on the list, but we were creeping into the bottom ten percent, which is something we should really be cognizant about. After all, we are only given one life, and we should make the most out of it.

Wyoming's Favorite Pie Flavors To Eat