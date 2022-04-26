New Study Claims Wyoming Residents Have a Gambling Addiction

Even with the recent emergence of legal sports betting in Wyoming, it is still somewhat surprising that the Cowboy State landed fairly high on a new study, aptly titled "2022's Most Gambling-Addicted States".

The study was conducted by personal finance website, WalletHub. The good news, Wyoming didn't make the top ten, but we did land on the wrong side of the study, garnering the #15 spot overall out of all fifty states.

In order to determine where gambling addiction is most prevalent and harmful in America, WalletHub compared all fifty states across two key dimensions, “Gambling-Friendliness” and “Gambling Problem & Treatment”.

These are Wyoming's individual rankings:

Gambling Friendliness: 15th

Gambling Problem & Treatment: 33rd

All things considered, since Wyoming has multiple lottery options, online sports betting, OTB (off track betting), and casinos, I'm kind of surprised we didn't land higher.

Although, according to the study, the Cowboy State ranked in the bottom portion for "Gambling Problems & Treatment", there are a number of places to get help.

Here is a list of statewide agencies that offer gambling help:

Like most things, as long as it's done in moderation, gambling doesn't become an issue. Just be aware of the tools at your disposal if you think it could become a problem.

In other words, enjoy yourself, but know your limits.

