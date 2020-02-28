NWS: Storm to Bring 3-4 Inches of Snow to Casper This Weekend

The National Weather Service has slightly increased its predicted snow accumulation total for Casper as a winter storm approaches Wyoming.

Most areas of the state are expected to see at least an inch or two of snow, according to the NWS office in Riverton, but Casper should see 3-4 inches pile up.

The heaviest snowfall is expected Sunday, accompanied by gusty northeast winds in central and southern Wyoming.

That combination will impact travel, particularly along I-80, US 287 and on South Pass.

Higher snow totals are expected in mountainous areas. Lander could see 6-8 inches of snow, and 4-6 inches of accumulation is likely in Rawlins.

For the latest information on road conditions and closures, visit WyoRoad.info, call 511 or download the Wyoming 511 app.