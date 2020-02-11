Olivia Caldwell Foundation Hosting 3rd Annual Butterfly Ball

The 3rd Annual Butterfly Ball Adult Prom benefitting the Olivia Caldwell Foundation

will be held on Saturday, February 22nd at the Casper Events Center.

The Olivia Caldwell Foundation and presenting Sponsor, Michael Houck, invite adults 21 years and older to join them for a night to remember, as attendees are invited to experience prom again.The evening will feature a Live DJ with light show, Prairie Wife as event emcee, plus dancing, drinks, heavy hors d’ouerves, desserts and professional prom photos with renowned local photographers Ben Winckler and Jessica Sorenson. There will also be a Spin The Bottle Wine Pull, wine raffles, a huge silent auction and a Prom King & Queen Competition!

Tickets for the Butterfly Ball are still available. Individual tickets are $65, couples tickets are $120, and VIP Tables start at $750 and include reserved seating close to the dance floor, bottle service and more! The cutoff for reserving a table is Sunday, February 16th and all individual and couples ticket sales must be completed by February 21st.

All proceeds from the Butterfly Ball benefit the Olivia Caldwell Foundation, which is a local nonprofit dedicated to improving the lives of children battling cancer and other complicated medical conditions. Since they were established in November 2013, the Olivia Caldwell Foundation has given $425,000 to pediatric cancer research and most recently opened a Pediatric Specialty Outreach Clinic in Casper, which brings experts from Children’s Hospital Colorado to Wyoming to see local children for a variety of complicated medical conditions.

For more information or to purchase tickets please visit the Olivia Caldwell Foundation website at www.oliviacaldwellfoundation.org.