UPDATE: Police Respond to Bomb Threat at Casper College

UPDATE (2:50 p.m.):

The Casper Police Deparment said in a release that officers received information from Casper College officials that an employee had received an emailed bomb threat.

Specifically, the email stated that a propane bomb was in Leisinger Hall.

"Over a dozen officers, including Natrona County Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technicians, responded to the college," the statement said. While some officers conducted a highly strategic and thorough search of the property, other officers immediately began investigating the source and recipient of the e-mail."

Officers were on scene for more than an hour before deeming the threat unsubstantiated.

There is no threat to the public. CPD continues to investigate the source of the email. Anyone with information should call CPD at 307-235-8278.

The Casper police department is investigating following a reported threat at Casper College.

Few details have been released aside from that officers are on-scene investigating.

As of 2:05 p.m., there are no injuries nor is there a confirmed threat, according to a statement.

The police department advises the public to avoid the area.

This story will be updated.