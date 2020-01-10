Proof There are More Pronghorn than People in Sinclair, Wyoming

Here's a fact. There are more pronghorn than people in Sinclair, Wyoming. If you don't believe this, I have video proof.

A dude was driving through Sinclair in the middle of the night and captured this video.

According to Wikipedia, Sinclair has a population of around 407. That's a pretty recent count from around 2017. I tried to count the number of pronghorn that crossed the road in front of this guy and there had to be several hundred. You also have to consider this video was recorded at 3:30 am. Imagine how many more pronghorn would be visible during daylight hours.

By the way, I don't consider this pronghorn outnumbering people thing a problem. For many of us in Wyoming, we prefer to keep it this way.