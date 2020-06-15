Report: Walmart Testing Stores with No Cashiers
If a new report is accurate, Walmart may be preparing to have stores with no cashiers. This is currently only being tested in a handful of stores.
Fox 5 New York shared the following report about what Walmart is trying to determine.
The Fox 5 New York report says that part of this test is due to health concerns about shoppers and cashiers interacting with Walmart also implementing touch-free point of sale systems.
I was able to corroborate this report which was shared by Fox Business also. According to them, Walmart stated the following about this test:
The goal is to see if the increased use of self-checkout will speed up purchases while providing a safer experience for shoppers through less interaction.
Is this the future? Would you be happy or not about stores without cashiers be it Walmart or any other retailer?