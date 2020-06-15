Report: Walmart Testing Stores with No Cashiers

Joy Greenwald, Townsquare Media

If a new report is accurate, Walmart may be preparing to have stores with no cashiers. This is currently only being tested in a handful of stores.

Fox 5 New York shared the following report about what Walmart is trying to determine.

The Fox 5 New York report says that part of this test is due to health concerns about shoppers and cashiers interacting with Walmart also implementing touch-free point of sale systems.

I was able to corroborate this report which was shared by Fox Business also. According to them, Walmart stated the following about this test:

The goal is to see if the increased use of self-checkout will speed up purchases while providing a safer experience for shoppers through less interaction.

Is this the future? Would you be happy or not about stores without cashiers be it Walmart or any other retailer?

