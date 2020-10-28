Retired Wyoming U.S. Sen. Al Simpson Recovering From Stroke

Cody resident and retired Republican U.S. Sen. Al Simpson is recovering from a mild stroke he had on Monday evening, his son Colin Simpson said Wednesday.

"It's not a life-and-death circumstance," Colin said.

The senior Simpson spent the night at the Cody hospital where a CT scan found a blockage in his carotid artery, he said.

He was taken by medical flight to Swedish Medical Center in Denver where he had a procedure that removed the blockage.

Al Simpson remains there, is well, alert, and accompanied by his wife, Colin's sister Sue, and Al's brother Pete Simpson, Colin said.

"There's still some unanswered questions but he's coherent, in the moment, and doing well," Colin said. "He's feisty as ever."

Simpson, 89, served in the U.S. Senate from 1979 to 1997, and before that was a member of the Wyoming State Legislature, a Wyoming assistant attorney general, Cody city attorney, and partner in Simpson & Simpson with his father and former Wyoming governor and U.S. Senator Milward Simpson. He is now with the Cody law firm BurgSimpson.

Colin said the Simpson family appreciates everyone's concerns.

"Lots of people are concerned and want to know about him and we just ask for everybody's thoughts and prayers for a full and complete healing," Colin said.