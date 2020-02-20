Security Cam Shows Family of Mountain Lions Near Jackson Home

Wyoming home security cameras are the best. You just never know what you're gonna see walk by our doors. One Jackson family noticed their security family video captured a family of mountain lions walking past their windows.

This is what their Nest home security cameras revealed.

Christina Atkinson shared some video of this encounter on Facebook also.

Encountering one mountain lion in the wild can make your pulse race. I definitely would not like to end up on the wrong end of a run-in with a pack of them. Wild Republic shared some cougar/mountain lion stats explaining that they can run up to 43 mph and can jump 15 feet vertically. That's an easy reach if you happen to think you're safe watching them from your porch. I think I'll just be happy watching them via security cam video like this, thank you very much.