Small Fire Smoldering Off West Yellowstone Highway
Crews are on the scene of a small fire burning just west of Casper.
Casper Fire-EMS firefighters were in a group of trees using hand tools to combat the fire at roughly noon. It's burning in a small group of trees about 100 yards north of the West Yellowstone Highway.
A few hundred yards to the east, crews are apparently staged at a business of the West Yellowstone Highway.
Thursday's fire comes amid the National Weather Service in Riverton issuing a high-wind warning. The area could see wind gusts as high as 47 mph and 50 mph heading into the night.
This story will be updated.
