Someone Else’s Happiness Will Not Fit on You [OPINION]

Allow me to get on my soapbox for just a moment because I think someone needs to hear this.

I had an epiphany driving into the office this week and I feel like I need to share. Maybe someone else needs to have a similar moment. I got to thinking about happiness and what it means to create your own happiness. I believe it is our responsibility to make ourselves happy. If we are looking for people, things, or places to do that for us, we will be bitter when it doesn't measure up to our expectations.

So why are we chasing what makes other people happy?

Maybe it's because of social media, but I think we grab at things like money, prestige, followers, or even that perfect photo on the beach to make us happy. And you know what, those things can make you happy. But have you ever asked yourself what fills your heart? Have you ever gotten alone and asked yourself aloud, "(insert name here) what do you want out of life?"

Chances are the answer you give yourself won't be the same as someone else's.

We're all unique and that's a beautiful thing. What makes another person happy may not do the same for you and that's not wrong. We need to stop trying to make those dreams, possessions or accomplishments fit on us. It's like forcing your foot into a shoe that is clearly too small for you. Landing that promotion may make Carol feel fulfilled, but maybe you love your current position because the work you're doing feeds the fire of your soul. Maybe having a ton of kids is a beacon of happiness for Nicole, but you want nothing more than to spoil the heck out of one kid. Maybe straight black coffee is delightful for Sandy, but you need a triple-shot venti caramel Macchiato with extra whipped cream to reach a decent level of functionality.

I think you get the point.

We only get one shot at this thing called life. Don't you think we should make it ours? Don't you think we should go all in for the things that will leave us feeling fulfilled?