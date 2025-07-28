WATCH: New Beer Ad Hints at Wyoming Being the Final Stop for David & Dave

It seems like Wyoming is getting more and more infamous with the popularity of televisions shows like Yellowstone (even though it's not filmed anywhere in the state).

Recently, a beer company has added a pretty large reference to the Cowboy State in one of their new commercials.

Belgium beer company, Stella Artois, has been boosting their marketing with commercials playing during the Super Bowl, lately highlighting the David & Dave collection, which is a comedic bit starring English soccer legend David Beckham and American actor, Matt Damon, as long lost twin brothers.

Check out their latest commercial below and the not-so-subtle shout out to Wyoming.

Get our free mobile app

The David & Dave Collection is definitely funny and here's to hoping they actually come to Wyoming for the next installment in the series. They almost have to at this point.

Maybe we'll get lucky and they'll need some local extras.

These Are the 10 Snobbiest Places in Wyoming for 2024 Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke