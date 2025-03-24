Study Claims Wyoming is One of the Most Stressed States for 2025

Wyomingities are known for being hard workers. Unfortunately, we are also known for being a high stress level state as well

According to a new study conducted by personal finance website, WalletHub, Wyoming ranked 37th overall on their "Most & Least Stressed States (2025)".

While not bottom of the barrel, that does put the Cowboy State in the bottom seventy-four percentile.

One of the most alarming numbers is the fact that 77% of adults are stressed out by the future of the nation. That doesn't even factor in other stress factors, like work, inflation and relationship issues.

The WalletHub study broke down the methodology by stating:

To determine the states with the highest stress levels, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 40 key metrics. The data set ranges from average hours worked per week to the personal bankruptcy rate to the share of adults getting adequate sleep.

Here are some of the key metrics and how Wyoming ranked overall:

Work-Related Stress Rank - 37th

Money-Related Stress Rank - 29th

Family-Related Stress Rank - 44th

Health and Safety-Related Stress Rank - 14th

Average Work Hours - 3rd

As you can see, while the Cowboy State was not ranked at the bottom, we were near the bottom half of the study on the majority of the key metrics, which means, there is a lot we need to focus on overall to get our stress levels lowered.

