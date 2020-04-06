Take a Walk Through a Million Dollar Cody Horse Ranch

What does a million dollar horse ranch look like? You can take a virtual walk through this gorgeous property in Cody and find out for yourself.

Scott Richard shared this video of 59 Doc Bar Drive in Cody. It's quite a Wyoming looker.

Scott describes this sweet ranch on Realtor.com like this:

Handcrafted and exquisitely designed to fulfill your every wish for the next chapter of your life! This Horse Property is located in one of Cody's most revered subdivisions, Buchanan Park, which is known for its spacious lots, beautiful homes, and quick access to downtown shops, dining, and Yellowstone Regional Airport.

He's not kidding about exquisitely designed. Look at these pics for yourself.

The current asking price is just south of a million at $995,000 according to Realtor.com. I think it's still safe to say this is a Wyoming million dollar estate. Breathtaking views priced reasonably if you have the means.

