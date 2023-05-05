The 2nd Annual ‘High Plains Fire Conference’ Is Blazing Away This May [PHOTOS]

Coming up on this month for three days, Casper will become a training grounds for firefighters from around the country.

The second annual High Plains Fire Conference will begin on Friday, May 12th and go through Sunday, May 14th. This is the only event of its kind in the entire state of Wyoming.

Yesterday (Thursday, May 4th, 2023), the official High Plains Fire Conference Facebook page shared an awesome video, along with a caption displaying the countdown to the event, which stated:

1 week=7 days=179 hours til go time! Lets get it

The official High Plains Fire Conference website states:

Casper Wyoming... A place known well as "The Oil City". In May, firefighters will all descend on Casper for the 2nd annual High Plains Fire Conference. This conference will have anything that a firefighter could want in their training future. Ventilation Work, Engine Work, Technical Rescue Work, and getting our Fitness On! Come for the training, and stay for the Mountains.

For more details and to register for the event, please click here.

High Plains Fire Conference in Casper