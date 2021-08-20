The Casper Police Department Welcomes New Officer

The Casper Police Department is dedicated to serving and protecting local residents. To help in this everyday endeavor, they recently bolstered their team with the addition of a new officer.

The official Casper Police Department Facebook page shared the news with a pair of photos this morning (August 20th, 2021), along with a caption that read:

Please help us welcome your newest Casper Police Officer, Leonard Jacobs! Officer Jacobs has served in law enforcement for over four years and joins the Casper Police Department from South Dakota. Congratulations Officer Jacobs, welcome to Casper!

Get our free mobile app

On behalf of all local residents, we extend our gratitude to Officer Jacobs and welcome him to Casper and the state of Wyoming.

30 Photos That Show Just How Much Casper Has Changed in 15 Years It is easy to forget the how quickly the world changes around us. These photos show how much Casper has changed in a relatively short period of time.