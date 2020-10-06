The Majority of Casperites Will Allow Their Kids To Go Trick-or-Treating This Year

With all the changes to everyday life caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, it appears Casperites are prepared to let their children enjoy Halloween.

Monday morning (October, 5th, 2020), we asked our social media followers would they allow their kids to go trick-or-treating, and the results showed a resounding yes. About 95% of our Facebook audience stated yes, they would allow it and over 75% of the people polled via the Kiss Mobile app agreed as well.

With the upcoming annual Trick-or-Treat Trail be held at the Casper Events Center this year and the new safety guidelines laid out by the Wyoming Department of Health, there are plenty of ways to enjoy the holiday, all the while remaining cautious.

What are your thoughts on Halloween festivities this year? Will you allow your children to go trick-or-treating and if so, what safety precautions will you be taking?

Let us know in the comments or drop us a message on the Kiss Mobile app.